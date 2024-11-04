Omron Releases New Collaborative Robot With 'Greater Reach And Heavier Payload' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Omron releases new collaborative robot with 'greater reach and heavier payload'

Omron has unveiled the latest addition to its S-Series collaborative robot range – the Omron TM25S.

Designed to enhance productivity, the Omron TM25S combines“greater payload capacity, extended reach, and versatility in a compact, easy-to-integrate package”, says the company.

With a payload capacity of 25 kg and an impressive 1900 mm reach, the Omron TM25S is a perfect solution for palletizing, mobile manipulation, and even welding applications.

Its compact design and low weight of just over 80 kg make it easy to integrate into existing workflows, whether for end-of-line material handling or advanced machine tending.

The available DC power option allows for seamless mobile robot integration without the need for a secondary power source.

Key advantages of the TM25S include its built-in optional vision system, which simplifies tasks such as package identification and part inspection. Additionally, its enhanced joint covers offer protection against harsh environments, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications.

Like all Omron cobots, the TM25S is designed for collaboration, with no need for a safety zone, ensuring smooth and safe operation alongside human workers. Its space-efficient design maximizes workspace while offering flexible, high-performance automation.

The Omron TM25S is certified to the highest industry standards, including ISO and UL safety certifications, ensuring reliable and safe operation across a range of industries.