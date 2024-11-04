Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Africa Conference 2024 To Showcase Latest Trends In Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Blockchain Africa conference 2024
is slated to take place at the CSIR International convention Centre in Pretoria (Tshwane) on Nov. 20, 2024. The event, marking the 10th edition and organized by bitcoin Events, will unite blockchain developers, influencers, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from around the world. Designed to foster collaboration and provide insights into Africa's dynamic and rapidly evolving blockchain and crypto ecosystem, the conference offers a platform for networking and knowledge sharing, bringing together local and international experts to discuss the most significant trends. Among the many highlights, the event will feature engaging keynote speakers, panel sessions with industry giants, and a fireside chat entitled,“OGs Unplugged – Insights from Crypto and Blockchain Trailblazers, 10 Years Later.”
About Bitcoin Events:
Over the span of a decade, Bitcoin Events has proudly stood as Africa's pioneering events company dedicated solely to the realms of crypto, blockchain and Web3 technologies. Welcoming over 17,500 attendees from 165 countries, Bitcoin Events has fostered connections with esteemed individuals and reputable companies leading the charge in the blockchain space. With its far-reaching influence, Bitcoin Events remains committed to empowering Africa through its world-class events, driving forward the region's blockchain ecosystem.
