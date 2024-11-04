Death Toll Of Israeli Aggression In Gaza Rises To 43,341 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported on Sunday, that 27 Palestinians were killed and 86 others were in four massacres committed by the Israeli in the Strip during the past 24 hours.





This brings the toll from the Israeli aggression to 43,341 dead and 102,105 injured since October 7, 2023.





The Palestinian Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs Authority revealed on Sunday, that the Israeli Prison Service imposed retaliatory sanctions against Palestinian female prisoners in its prisons, and deprived them of the most basic human requirements.





The Authority indicated that the Prisons Administration completely isolated female prisoners from the world, in addition to what they are exposed to in terms of strip searches, beatings and repression.





In a related context, the Associated Press revealed that Israel did not provide any evidence of the presence of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) fighters in the targeted hospitals in the Gaza Strip in many cases.





This came in an investigation conducted by the agency over months, during which it collected testimonies about the Israeli raids that targeted Al-Awda, Al-Indonesian and Kamal Adwan hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including interviews with more than 30 patients, witnesses, medical and humanitarian workers, as well as Israeli officials.





On Sunday, Tayseer Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, expressed his movement's optimism about meeting with Hamas in Cairo to discuss establishing a committee to rebuild the Gaza Strip and provide aid. Nasrallah said that“the general trend is for the reconstruction process, providing aid, and managing the Strip to be coordinated between the two movements and under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.”





On the Lebanese front, the Israeli aggression entered its 40th consecutive day, and the Israeli occupation army announced raising the alert level in the Lower Galilee and southern Golan regions from“partial” to“full.”





The occupation army also eased restrictions in its precautionary instructions by allowing gatherings of up to 2,000 people in some areas, explaining that on Saturday it had monitored 100 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel.





The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health issued its daily report on the outcome of the Israeli aggression and its repercussions on Lebanon, stating that the Israeli enemy's raids on Friday resulted in 71 deaths and 169 injuries.





The report explained that the total number of martyrs and wounded since the beginning of the aggression until Friday amounted to 2,968 dead and 13,319 wounded.





This comes after the Israeli occupation army carried out a naval landing operation on the coast of Batroun in northern Lebanon, where a military force kidnapped a person who was in one of the“chalets” near the beach, before leaving by speedboats to the open sea.





Later, the occupation army radio quoted a security source as saying that during the operation, a Hezbollah leader was arrested, a step that indicates a turning point in the form of Israeli operations in Lebanon.