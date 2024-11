Research Solutions To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Research Solutions,

(NASDAQ: RSSS ), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, will hold a call to discuss its results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the close and prior to the call.

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Research Solutions, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

Continue Reading

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: RESEARCH

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and use replay ID 11157176.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit



SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED