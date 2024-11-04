Research Solutions To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024
Date
11/4/2024 2:00:54 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Research Solutions, Inc.
(NASDAQ: RSSS ), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.
Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Continue Reading
Research Solutions, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)
Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-203-518-9708
Conference ID: RESEARCH
Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at .
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and use replay ID 11157176.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04112024003732001241ID1108849374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.