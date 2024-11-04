Citroniq Chemicals, LLC Selects Nebraska For World's Largest Decarbonized Plastics Production Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company's estimated $7.5 billion is projected to be the largest in Nebraska history and creates transformational opportunity for rural communities.

FALLS CITY, Neb., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Citroniq Chemicals, an

innovator

in biochemical manufacturing, has selected Falls City's Mid-America Rail Campus

to be one of its state-of-the-art bio-based production mega-sites.

The landmark project is part of the Nebraska BioEconomy Initiative, which aims to

advance

Nebraska's

economic

strength,

fortify rural

communities,

and

create

sustainable,

high-paying careers.

Citroniq will transform ethanol produced from Nebraska corn into bio-based polypropylene, reducing the reliance on petroleum-based production while driving additional revenue to Nebraska's farms and rural communities. The plant is expected to be operational in 2029.

"Citroniq's personal engagement in the process demonstrates their dedication to integrating its Falls City presence in a way that enriches lives and strengthens ties with those who live and work in our community. We are excited to partner with Citroniq and establish Falls City as a leader in the Nebraska BioEconomy," said Lucas Froeschl, Executive Director, Falls City EDGE.

"Citroniq is building the world's largest decarbonization platform, capturing over 7 MM tons of CO2 per year, while producing byproduct bio-polypropylene pellets (OrganicPPTM) that are a critical component in the decarbonization efforts of the automotive industry and other US manufactured goods. By building multiple plants at full commercial scale, Citroniq can quickly transform the plastics industry in a material way, reducing the carbon footprint of the entire US polypropylene production base by 20%," stated Kelly Knopp, CEO of Citroniq Chemicals.

"Our vision is to create bio-plastics manufacturing hubs in the U.S. Midwest that upgrade Nebraska corn into a wide range of durable plastics goods, while creating high paying manufacturing careers in rural communities. Nebraska is an ideal location for these hubs due to the availability of local ethanol feedstock, advantaged logistics to industrial plastics consumers and high-quality rail infrastructure to support the entire value chain," stated

Mel Badheka, President of Citroniq Chemicals.

The Nebraska BioEconomy initiative places an emphasis on fostering sustainable practices, revitalizing rural communities and creating opportunities that leverage Nebraska's people, water, crops and livestock. This project shows Nebraska is the epicenter of the U.S. bio-economy.

About Citroniq:

Citroniq is leading the energy transition by producing carbon negative materials at scale. Citroniq's platform for the chemical and plastics industries uses bio-based feedstocks and cutting-edge technologies to reduce greenhouse gases. Citroniq's E2O process greatly reduces GHG emissions, permanently captures carbon into a useful plastic pellet, and helps companies reach their greenhouse gas reduction commitments.

Citroniq Website:



About Falls City EDGE:

Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (EDGE) is a 501(c)6 nonprofit, private corporation whose members are private and public investors. Their mission is to encourage economic development and growth to improve the business conditions of Falls City, Richardson County, and the surrounding area. EDGE is the first stop to exploring business investment opportunities in Falls City. They provide services to help existing businesses grow and expand, to new businesses exploring location opportunities in the area and to entrepreneurs starting-up new business ventures.



Falls City EDGE Website:

About Nebraska BioEconomy

The Nebraska BioEconomy grows Nebraska family farms and rural communities by generating opportunities for additional revenue streams and adding value to agricultural products. The initiative amplifies Nebraska's unique assets and solidifies the state as the epicenter for a sustainable re- industrialization that will secure the United States and deliver food, fuel and energy independence.

Nebraska BioEconomy Website:



SOURCE Nebraska BioEconomy Initiative

