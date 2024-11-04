IREN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Iris Energy Limited Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Iris Limited ("Iris Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IREN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Iris Energy investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 23, 2023 and July 11, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants overstated Iris Energy's prospects with data centers and high performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy's Childress County, Texas site; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Iris Energy during the relevant time frame, you have until December 6, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

