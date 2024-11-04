Jazz Pharmaceuticals Iberia Recognized As One Of The 100 Best Companies To Work For In Spain

(MENAFN- 3BL) Jazz Pharmaceuticals Iberia has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Spain , achieving an impressive 15th position in the overall ranking. This is a significant leap from our 71st position last year, showcasing our continuous commitment to people creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

Compiled by business magazine Actualidad Económica, this annual ranking exercise is derived from a questionnaire prepared in collaboration with consultants and experts in Human Resources. It focuses on employee experience and includes categories such as: Talent Management; Remuneration and Compensation; Environment; Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); and Training.

