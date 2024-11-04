Caremetx Welcomes Scott Genone As Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Genone brings over 30 years of healthcare leadership, set to elevate product innovation and patient access.

BETHESDA, MD, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, LLC, a leading technology-enabled Hub services company dedicated to improving patient access and adherence to specialty medications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Genone as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With over 30 years of experience in healthcare and a proven track record in scaling product portfolios to drive meaningful patient outcomes, Genone joins CareMetx at a pivotal time for the company and the patients it serves.

With deep expertise in product strategy, portfolio management, and the integration of innovative healthcare technologies, Genone is well-equipped to lead CareMetx in advancing its commitment to accessible, patient-centered solutions. His extensive career includes executive positions at RelayHealth and McKesson, where he drove key growth initiatives and helped lead the successful acquisition of CoverMyMeds. Through these roles, he enhanced patient affordability solutions, optimized reimbursement processes, and improved workflow efficiencies across providers, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical brands.

“At CareMetx, we are continually innovating to serve our clients and improve patient access to life-changing medications,” said Jim Rowe, CEO of CareMetx.“Scott's proven expertise in scaling healthcare technologies and his dedication to patient-centered care make him a natural fit for our mission. Under his leadership, CareMetx will continue to exceed expectations for our clients and the patients they support.”

Genone joins CareMetx following his tenure as Co-Founder and CEO of TrueHLTH, a digital care navigation platform dedicated to helping patients access care, and as an advisor to private equity and healthcare technology firms. At RelayHealth, Genone was instrumental in developing groundbreaking healthcare solutions, including patient affordability and reimbursement programs that streamline workflows for providers, pharmacies, and life sciences companies. His leadership at RelayHealth drove innovative product offerings that have become essential to advancing patient access and improving outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

“I am thrilled to join CareMetx and contribute to developing solutions that make a tangible difference for patients,” said Genone.“Working with Jim and the CareMetx team, I look forward to creating scalable, impactful products that enhance the patient experience and drive positive health outcomes.”

With Genone's strategic vision and patient-focused approach, CareMetx will continue to lead the industry in delivering exceptional support to patients and clients alike.

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access and adherence to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital front-end, proprietary automation, an integrated platform and best-in-industry call center services to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands.

