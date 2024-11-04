Roaming Plus Plug&Charge For Evs Made More Accessible By The Chaevi And Hubject Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The integration of Hubject's ISO 15118-2 Plug&Charge and intercharge roaming provides an optimal charging experience for all EV drivers.Chaevi, a leading public electric vehicle (EV) charging serving the US and South Korea, has formed a special international partnership with Hubject, a recognized leader in eMobility solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate the charging experience for Chaevi's EV drivers across North America and Asia.Through the integration of Hubject's advanced Plug&Charge ecosystem and intercharge roaming platforms, Chaevi will be able to deliver enhanced security and convenience, offering seamless charging solutions to customers worldwide.Reliability is our core objective. We believe in sustaining eMobility through dependable solutions.This collaboration expands the range of charging options available to Chaevi EV drivers by incorporating their extensive network of charging stations to Hubject's intercharge roaming platform. With the added capability of Plug&Charge, drivers can benefit from vehicle-based authentication, simplifying the charging process.Leveraging Hubject's robust roaming platform and Plug&Charge ecosystem, EV drivers will experience seamless and stress-free charging, no matter their location. Built on the ISO 15118-2 standard, Hubject's Plug&Charge solution ensures a secure and fully automated communication process between electric vehicles and charging stations, eliminating the need for manual authentication.Chaevi's integration with Hubject's intercharge Roaming platform means the Chaevi charging stations can now be accessed by many more EV brands and charging providers.At Hubject, we actively contribute to a more reliable ecosystem, aspiring to set the open industry standard for quality. "The most reliable" isn't just a claim-it's our commitment to ensure eMobility reaches its sustainability goals, globally.Jun Oh, Chief Operating Officer of Chaevi, stated,“In this dynamic business landscape, our objective is to enhance customer value by leveraging our proprietary charging solutions and supporting government and business initiatives to expand fast charging infrastructure with convenience and reliability.”“As EV adoption grows, drivers are searching for reliable and dependable charging,” says Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America.“Through our partnership with Chaevi we are able to provide greater access to the latest fast chargers in North America and a best in class charging experience to more EV drivers across North America and Asia.”​​​To learn more about best-in-class EV charging software that powers networks from startups to some of the largest in the world, please visit the Chaevi website . For more information regarding how Hubject is connecting eMobility partners globally, please visit the Hubject website.About ChaeviChaevi is a distinguished electric vehicle charging solution provider, managing an extensive network of over 10,000 ultra-fast charging ports throughout South Korea. Recently Chaevi has successfully launched and is currently operating 400kW stand-alone products in North America. The company not only manufactures high-performance fast charging equipment but also delivers comprehensive charging solutions, including real-time monitoring and advanced value-added services, complemented by automated controls designed to minimize operational downtime.At the recent EVS37 exhibition, Chaevi showcased its innovative PnC functionality, connecting chargers, roaming platforms, and electric vehicles using ISO 15118-2. The initiative, developed in collaboration with Hubject, is strategically positioned to enhance Chaevi's global competitive advantage as PnC standards continue to gain traction in North America and Europe.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 1,000,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents.In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit follow us on LinkedIn.Chaevi Contact:Hyun Seo...

Stuart Barnes

Hubejct

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.