Victor Ciardelli, CEO & President Of Rate Companies Launches Pitch In To Fight ALS Fundraiser With Goal Of Raising $1,000,000 For ALS Nonprofits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, is proud to announce the launch of "Pitch in to Fight

ALS," a one-week fundraising campaign from November 4 through November 8 aimed at raising $1,000,000 to support leading ALS nonprofits. The fundraiser, inspired by Rate employee Randy Ernst's four-year battle with ALS, carries a special significance for the company and its President & CEO, Victor Ciardelli, who has been a close friend of Ernst's for over 20 years.

Rate will match every donation up to $500,000 as part of the campaign, doubling the impact to help reach the $1,000,000 goal. Donations will benefit six nonprofit partners dedicated to ALS research and support: Augie's Quest, Healing ALS, Hope Loves Company, I Am ALS, the Les Turner ALS Foundation, and Team Gleason.

"We're honored to "pitch in" and make a meaningful impact in the fight against ALS," said Victor Ciardelli, President & CEO of Rate. "Randy's journey and the resilience he's shown inspire us daily. This fundraiser is an opportunity for us to unite and really make a difference in the lives of those affected by ALS."

Prominent Support and Social Media Challenge

To amplify the campaign, Ciardelli has challenged well-known figures to participate in the fundraising effort, including former NHL star Chris Chelios, fitness expert Dan Buettner, television personality Ty Pennington, UFC fighter Julianna Peña, and former NHL player Reid Simpson. Rate has also taken the fundraiser to social media, where they will challenge others to participate and contribute, further extending the campaign's reach.

One-Week Campaign Timeline and How to Contribute

The "Pitch in to Fight ALS" fundraiser will run from November 4 to November 8, 2024. Throughout the week, Rate encourages the general public, real estate agents, and industry professionals to support the cause and make a difference. Contributions can be made directly on the campaign's official page: RateALS ,

with Rate's 1:1 donation match bringing the potential for significant impact.

Visit rate/growforgood

for additional information about Rate's community initiatives or to donate to the "Pitch in to Fight ALS" campaign.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate for more.



SOURCE Rate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED