8 Ways To Live Healthier In 2025

Take steps to limit risk for cardiovascular disease

(Family Features) The last decade has seen a surge in cardiovascular risk factors such as uncontrolled high blood pressure, and obesity, each of which raises the risks of developing heart and stroke. These trends are leading researchers to conclude that the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) will continue to rise.

More than 60% of U.S. adults will have some type of CVD by 2050, according to forecasted projections from the American Heart Association, which is celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service as the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. Additionally, total costs related to CVD are expected to nearly triple in that time to more than $1.8 trillion.

The increase will be driven by an older, more diverse population, but these risk factors are rising even among children and adults.

"We recognize the landscape of cardiovascular health will change over the next three decades because of the coming tsunami of rising health care costs, an older population living longer and increasing numbers of people from under-resourced populations," said American Heart Association volunteer Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA. "Yet these are still leading causes of death and disability in the U.S."

While continued systematic changes are needed in science, policy and health care, the majority of CVD is preventable at an individual level. You can help turn the tide on the dire outlook of CVD while improving your own health by following and encouraging others to follow the American Heart Association's "Life's Essential 8 ."

Eat better. Aim for an overall healthy eating pattern including whole foods, fruits and vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds and cooking with olive and canola oils.

Be active. Adults should get 2 1/2 hours of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week. Kids should have 60 minutes every day, including play and structured activities.

Quit tobacco. Use of inhaled nicotine delivery products, which includes traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and vaping, is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

Get healthy sleep. Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Children require 10-16 hours for ages 5 and younger, including naps; 9-12 hours for ages 6-12; and 8-10 hours for ages 13-18.

Manage weight. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight has many benefits. Body mass index is a useful gauge. Optimal BMI is less than 25, but less than 18.5 is considered underweight. You can calculate it online or consult a health care professional.

Control cholesterol. High levels of non-HDL, or "bad," cholesterol can lead to heart disease. Your health care professional can consider non-HDL cholesterol as the preferred number to monitor, rather than total cholesterol, because it can be measured without fasting beforehand and is reliably calculated among all people.

Manage blood sugar. Most of the food you eat is turned into glucose (or blood sugar) your body uses as energy. Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Manage blood pressure. Keeping your blood pressure within acceptable ranges can keep you healthier longer. Levels less than 120/80 mm Hg are optimal. High blood pressure is defined as 130-139 mm Hg systolic pressure (the top number in a reading) or 80-89 mm Hg diastolic pressure (bottom number).

Find more ways to manage your health in the new year and beyond at heart .

