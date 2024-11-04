The Greeley Fall Home Expo Is Taking Place November 8Th To November 10Th, 2024 At The Island Grove Event Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Greeley Fall Home : November 8th through November 10th, 2024 at the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Greeley area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, roofing, kitchen and bathroom renovations, landscaping, painting, flooring and more will be participating at the Greeley Home Expo .

Greeley, Colorado residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Greeley Spring Home Expo are free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday November 8, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday November 9, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday November 10, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Island Grove Event Center is located at 421 N 15th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at

