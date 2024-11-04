Washington Trust Named #1 Bank In Annual Community Choice Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Washington Trust Company was recently named the number one in the RI Group and Sun Publication's Community Choice Awards Program . Award winners were chosen through a readers' poll of the following Rhode Island newspapers/publications: The Westerly Sun , Mystic River Press , Narragansett Times , East Greenwich Pendulum , Kent County Times and The Independent .

Washington Trust was recently voted #1 Bank in the RI Media Group and Sun Publication's Community Choice Awards Program.

Continue Reading

"We are very proud to be voted #1 Bank by our neighbors in the communities we serve," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award belongs to our employees, who remain dedicated to providing outstanding personal service and financial solutions to the customers and communities who make us their bank of choice."

The Community Choice Awards program celebrates the best businesses and organizations in the state of Rhode Island, as voted by readers and web visitors to the RI Media Group and Sun Publication's news outlets.

Washington Trust currently has 28 convenient branches throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, and offers a full suite of financial solutions, including deposit services, mortgage and home equity loans, business banking services, and wealth management and trust services.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800,

Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of

commercial banking ,

mortgage banking ,

personal banking

and

wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH.

For more information, visit the Bank's website at



or the Corporation's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED