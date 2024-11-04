RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Election Day approaches on Tuesday and ballot-counting will soon begin, two former North Carolina governors from opposite sides of the aisle have united in a bipartisan video, produced by Common Cause North Carolina, calling for respect of the state's process, no matter which party's candidates win.

Gov Martin and Gov Easley Respect the Election Process

Continue Reading

Republican former Governor Jim Martin, who served from 1985-1993, and Democratic former Governor Mike Easley, who served from 2001-2009, appear together in the video. The two former governors express confidence in North Carolina's election system.

"We don't agree on everything. But we do agree on this," Easley says. "There's a process that guarantees votes are counted and reported correctly."

"It's a process we should respect, no matter who wins," Martin says. "Hundreds of dedicated people are working to ensure this election is fair, secure, and accurate."

Easley adds, "Regardless of party, our democracy comes first."

The video message is running online across the state with placement paid for by Common Cause North Carolina, a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy and empowering all people to make their voices heard in the political process.

"At a time when politics can seem so divisive, it's heartening to see Governor Martin and Governor Easley share this powerful bipartisan message of respecting the outcome of our state's election," said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina . "We're grateful for their leadership on this important issue and we second their message. North Carolina is blessed with an elections process that is fair, accessible, and secure. We thank the hundreds of dedicated election workers who ensure every North Carolinians' freedom to vote is respected so that we can all have confidence in the results of our elections."

North Carolina voters are turning out at a record-setting pace in the 2024 general election, achieving

an historic new high for participation in early voting, which concluded on Saturday, Nov. 2. So far, turnout has been split almost evenly among Republican, Democratic, and unaffiliated voters. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Information about how election officials across the state work together to ensure fair, secure, and accurate elections for North Carolina voters can be found on the State Board of Elections website at ncsbe/election-security



For media: An mp4 video file of the governors' message can be viewed and downloaded here .

PSA Transcript - 30 seconds

GOV. MARTIN: I'm Governor Jim Martin, a Republican.

GOV. EASLEY:

And I'm Governor Mike Easley, a Democrat. We don't agree on everything, but we do agree on this.



GOV. MARTIN:

Hundreds of dedicated people are working to ensure this election is fair, secure, and accurate.

GOV. EASLEY:

There's a process that guarantees votes are counted and reported correctly.

GOV. MARTIN: It's a process we should respect, no matter who wins.

GOV. EASLEY:

Regardless of party, our democracy comes first.

Contact: Bryan Warner, Common Cause NC, at 919-599-7541 or [email protected]

SOURCE Common Cause North Carolina

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED