Wisdomtree Foreign Exchange Limited Publication Of Prospectus


11/4/2024 1:15:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
LEI: 213800X2UDCFSIYXXR28
4 November 2024

WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Central bank of Ireland and the financial Conduct Authority:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised Currency Securities by WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

