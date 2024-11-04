Wisdomtree Foreign Exchange Limited Publication Of Prospectus
Date
11/4/2024 1:15:48 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
LEI: 213800X2UDCFSIYXXR28
4 November 2024
WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
Publication of Prospectus
The following prospectus has been approved by the Central bank of Ireland and the financial Conduct Authority:
Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised Currency Securities by WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited.
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
