Sira Dentistry In Spotswood, NJ Raises Money For Volunteer Fire Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The SiRa Dentistry Spotswood NJ Grand Opening and Halloween Pet Costume Contest Was A Huge Success!

Grand Opening Celebration and Halloween Pet Costume Contest Bring Community Together

- Robert Drake, Fire ChiefSPOTSWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SiRa Dentistry, , Grand Opening Celebration and Halloween Pet Costume Contest on October 25, 2024, at 456 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884, brought the local community together and raised hundreds of dollars for the Spotswood Enterprise Hook & Ladder, Inc.“The Grand Opening Celebration of Sira Dentistry in Spotswood, NJ was a huge success, and we loved meeting residents and celebrating our new dental office in the local community,” states Dr. Peter Mikhail of SiRa Dentistry.“Best of all, we raised $210.00 for the local volunteer, Spotswood Fire Department Enterprise Hook & Ladder, Inc. which we are matching for a total of $420.00.”The Spotswood Fire Department Enterprise Hook & Ladder, Inc., , is a 100% volunteer organization providing fire protection, rescue, and other services to the 8,200 residents of Spotswood and approaching its 125th year of dedicated service this year.“We'd like to thank SiRa Dentistry for matching their donation and helping us increase awareness for The Spotswood Enterprise H&L Company,” states Fire Chief Robert Drako.“The event was a huge success, and we appreciate everyone who provided a donation.”At the event, SiRa Dentistry gave away:.$3000 SiRa gift towards 6 tooth veneer smile makeover!.Free SiRa VIP membership for 1 year!.SiRa gift card for accepted insured patients ($400)!.Hygiene Gift Basket: Electric toothbrush, waterpik, and LED teeth whitening!.$1000 off treatment for you or immediate family member!.50% off clear aligner therapy!.$10,000 SiRa gift towards your full mouth smile makeover for you or immediate family member!.A special gift from Island Spa and Orange Theory!Contest participants who filled out a registration form receive:.A $250 SiRa Credit automatically to be applied to their account when their consultation or cleaning appointment is booked..An ADDITIONAL $100 for referring a friend, and the person referred will also get to enjoy a $250 SiRa Credit when they schedule their appointment (offer good until November 15, 2024.).A FREE week of fitness training at Orange Theory, 104 U.S. 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726, (732) 475-0333!“We'd like to thank all of the participants, our partners Orange Theory and Island Spa, and everyone who donated to the Spotswood Fire Department Enterprise Hook & Ladder, Inc.,” states Dr. Michael Massoud of SiRa Dentistry.“We look forward to being your family dentist in Spotswood and being an essential part of the local community.”To make an appointment for your initial, no-cost VIP consultation with SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey, visit or call (732) 454-7472.About SiRa Dentistry (Simply Radiant Dentistry)Peter Mikhail, DMD and Michael Massoud, DMD, opened SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, New Jersey in late 2023 to provide much-needed VIP dental services to the local community. Unlike others, SiRa Dentistry is a family-owned practice of highly educated and experienced professionals who focus on how each patient's oral health affects their overall health. In addition to full preventative, restorative and cosmetic dental care, SiRa Dentistry provides unique services that include same day visits, extended hours, an in-house dental insurance membership, state-of-the-art technology, and a special comfort menu, just to name a few. Patients who want to enjoy a VIP experience in a safe, friendly and stress-free environment, help prevent major medical complications in the future, and have a smile they love can schedule their initial no-cost consultation at SiRa Dentistry at / orcall 732-454-7472.# # #Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

Melanie Rembrandt

Rembrandt Communications

+1 800-771-0116

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.