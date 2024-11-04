OUTFRONT Media Announces New Date And Time For 2024 Third Quarter Results
Date
11/4/2024 12:45:56 PM
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT media Inc. (NYSE: OUT ) announced today that it has changed the date and time for when it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 to before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 833-470-1428 (U.S. callers) and 404-975-4839 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 482452.
Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
|
Investors
|
|
Media
|
Stephan Bisson
|
|
Courtney Richards
|
Investor Relations
|
|
PR & Events Specialist
|
(212) 297-6573
|
|
(646) 876-9404
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.
