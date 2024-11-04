PRA Communications Welcomes Mining Leader Anne Lewis, Announces Key Leadership Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Communications (PRA), the leading public relations and marketing consultancy exclusively dedicated to the and clean industries, is proud to announce that Anne Lewis, a highly respected leader in the mining sector, is joining PRA in the role of Associate.

Bringing over 15 years of international experience and a proven track record in fostering collaboration between mining companies, investors, governments, and communities, Anne is well-recognized throughout the industry. She is the founder and past president of Yukon Women in Mining, and in 2022, she received the prestigious Women in Mining Canada Trailblazer Award, honoring her innovative leadership and dedication to equity and inclusion in the mining industry. Anne was most recently Executive Director of the Yukon Mining Alliance, where she was instrumental in developing the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne to the PRA team,” said Robert Simpson, Founder and CEO of PRA Communications.“Her leadership, industry expertise, and passion for driving positive change align perfectly with our mission. I have no doubt she will play a pivotal role in helping our clients achieve even greater success as we continue to grow and evolve.”

In addition to welcoming Anne, PRA is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael MacMillan to Partner and Managing Director, and Paola Ashton to Partner. Since joining PRA in 2023, Michael has brought over 20 years of experience in journalism and global communications, having advised a range of Fortune 500 and government organizations. His expertise spans stakeholder and community relations, innovation and enterprise technology, innovation, public awareness campaigns, crisis communications. Paola, who joined PRA in 2020, brings more than two decades of expertise in business development, marketing, investor relations, operations and public relations. Her distinguished career spans companies and clients across the technology, media, SaaS, mining, and life sciences sectors.

"Michael and Paola have both been instrumental in driving PRA's growth and success," said Simpson.“Their deep expertise, leadership, and dedication have had an extraordinary impact on our clients and our agency's direction. I'm excited to see them take on their new roles and continue to contribute to our future.”

The team changes come at an exciting time for PRA Communications, following a year of sustained growth. In 2024, PRA was also recognized for its groundbreaking work, winning the Mining Technology Excellence Marketing Award and the prestigious 2024 SABRE Gold Awar for its outstanding achievement in the mining and energy sectors.

About PRA Communications

PRA Communications is the only global communications, public relations, and marketing firm exclusively dedicated to helping mining and clean energy companies, suppliers, and technology innovators showcase their brand, key innovations, workforce opportunities, and positive impacts. Let us help you tell your story, connect with your audiences, and achieve your business objectives. .

