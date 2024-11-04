Monterey Bay Economic Partnership CEO Tahra Goraya Invited To Masters Of Scale Summit For Forward-Thinking Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President & CEO of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership

MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya was among the 800 exceptional leaders selected to attend the invitation-only event hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

- Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEOMARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) President & CEO Tahra Goraya was in San Francisco Oct. 22-24 for the Masters of Scale Summit, a live event designed to support exceptional leaders who are driving innovation and social change in their industries and communities.Attendance at the live event is by invitation and application only, with 800 individuals hand-selected to attend in person. The majority of on-site attendees are entrepreneurs, founders, and C-suite executives at the helm of today's most innovative businesses and nonprofits.“It was exciting to join this dynamic group of forward-thinking leaders and innovators. I gained much insight and inspiration from the leaders committed to building bridges and forging solutions,” said MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya.“MBEP's steady growth and increased reach continue to position the tri-county region as investment-ready and investment-worthy.”As a regional convener, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership fosters a strategic cross-sector network of public, private, and civic entities to collaboratively address the pressing challenges and opportunities facing the Monterey Bay region. Whether partnering on innovative funding mechanisms such as the Monterey Bay Housing Trust to jumpstart affordable housing development or publishing forward-thinking policy papers on housing, broadband, and inclusive economic development, the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership is driving innovative solutions for economic mobility for the Monterey Bay region.The Masters of Scale Summit, which convened at the Presidio Theatre from Oct. 22-24, is a spinoff of the popular Masters of Scale podcast launched in 2017 and hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. The Masters of Scale Summit debuted in 2022, featuring a range of business leaders across many disciplines and industries. Past guests have included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Ted Sarandos (NetFlix), Mellody Hobson (Ariel Investments), Arianna Huffington (Thrive Global), Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber), Brian Chesky (Airbnb), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Prince Harry.About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

