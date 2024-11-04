Pointhr Incorporated Celebrates 22 Years Of Excellence In Compliance Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PointHR Incorporated, a leader in employment verification and compliance, proudly marks its 22nd anniversary. As the oldest e-Verify Designated Employer Agent, established in 2002, PointHR sets the standard for compliance solutions, offering cutting-edge tools like Form I-9, e-Verify, and Background Check Info solutions, all backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

A Legacy of Innovation and Security in Compliance

Since its founding, PointHR has led the way in I-9 and e-Verify compliance, offering secure, reliable, and efficient solutions. As the first e-Verify Designated Employer Agent, PointHR has been a key player in helping businesses navigate compliance complexities with confidence. All PointHR solutions, including Form I-9, e-Verify, and Background Check Info solutions, are SOC 2 Type 2 certified, ensuring that the highest standards of data security and privacy are met.

i9everywhere: Simplifying Remote I-9 Compliance

i9everywhere, a 100% employee-driven, remote I-9 completion platform, has successfully completed over 10 million I-9s. This solution offers real-time audits and comprehensive employee support, ensuring compliance from anywhere in the country.

PointHR Background Check Info Solutions: API-Driven, Efficient Screening

PointHR's Background Check Info solutions deliver streamlined background screening through seamless API integration, directly connecting background check data with HRIS systems for faster and more efficient processing. To maintain FCRA compliance, these solutions reach out to employees for electronic signature and acknowledgment of the FCRA release, making the process secure and compliant.

SOC 2 Type 2 Certified for Ultimate Security

PointHR's SOC 2 Type 2 certification underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security across all its solutions. This certification ensures that client data is handled securely and confidentially, in line with industry best practices.

Continued Commitment to Compliance and Excellence

As PointHR celebrates 22 years, its focus on innovation, seamless integration, and compliance excellence remains unwavering. With a suite of solutions designed to meet evolving regulatory requirements, PointHR helps employers manage compliance with efficiency and security.

About PointHR Incorporated

Founded in 2002, PointHR is a trusted provider of Employment solutions, including Form I-9, e-Verify, and Background Check Information. With a reputation for innovation, compliance, and security, PointHR serves employers nationwide, ensuring seamless HR workflows.

