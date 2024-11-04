(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – November 4, 2024 – 5:45 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Axxion SA declared on October 31, 2024, that as per October 29, 2024, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 7,725,277 shares or 4.99% (denominator is 154,820,528), thus crossing the 5% threshold downwards. As of July 2, 2021, Axxion SA held a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 8,502,294 voting rights, or 5.13%

Additional information

Axxion SA is the management company and in some cases the asset manager of the funds holding the Agfa position. Nevertheless, the management company exercises the voting rights at its discretions in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to ... .

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2023, the Group realized a turnover of 1,150 million euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: ...

