Statement On Fentanyl “Exposure” Laws Issued By The American College Of Medical Toxicology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) has issued a statement regarding Florida's SB 718 legislation that categorizes the reckless exposure of first responders to fentanyl as a second-degree felony. It is the position of ACMT that this type of legislation perpetuates misinformation, potentially hindering emergency responders' effectiveness and causing delays in life-saving care for overdose victims.

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the recently issued, “Statement on Fentanyl“Exposure” Laws,” the American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) expresses concern regarding Florida's SB 718 legislation, which imposes severe penalties for adults who recklessly expose first responders to fentanyl or its analogs.

As physicians who are experts in opioid overdose, opioid pharmacology, and opioid addiction, members of the American College of Medical Toxicology recognize the ongoing opioid epidemic as a public health crisis and prioritize first responder safety. However, ACMT believes this law is unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Research indicates that incidental contact with fentanyl does not pose a risk of illness . Fentanyl and its analogs are not absorbed through the skin, nor do they easily enter the air. There are no confirmed cases of first responders becoming ill from incidental exposure to opioids.

One of the statement authors, Andrew Stolbach, MD, MPH, states,“We prioritize the safety of emergency responders, but this legislation does not add any protection for them. However, it does perpetuate misinformation and may cause delays in life-saving care for overdose patients. Misplaced fears about accidental exposure could discourage individuals from seeking timely medical assistance for those in need.”

ACMT recommends comprehensive training for first responders on recognizing opioid intoxication symptoms, proper naloxone use, and safety precautions when handling fentanyl. ACMT advocates for education to dispel myths surrounding fentanyl exposure and promote swift action in overdose situations. The statement provides detailed recommendations for first responders including general, dermal, mucous membrane, and splash exposure, as well as naloxone administration and airway exposures.

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians board certification in medical toxicology and other professionals with expertise in this area. ACMT members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents, and work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

