Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 4.11.2024
Date
11/4/2024 11:46:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| KALMAR CORPORATION, stock exchange RELEASE, 4 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.11.2024
|
|
|
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
| Trade date
| 4.11.2024
|
| bourse trade
| Buy
|
| Share
| KALMAR
|
| Amount
| 10,000
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 32.4697
| EUR
| Total cost
| 324,697.00
| EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 10 000 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 4.11.2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
| Nordea Bank Oyj
|
|
|
|
|
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
|
|
|
|
| For further information, please contact:
|
| Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|
| Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachment
MENAFN04112024004107003653ID1108849098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.