Marc Corsi, President Of The Catalan American Council, Appoints Judith Pallarés As Andorran Delegate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council, is pleased to announce the appointment of Judith Pallarés as the Andorran Delegate of the Catalan American Council. Pallarés, with a strong academic foundation and a distinguished career, brings a dynamic perspective to advancing public-private collaboration to foster economic growth and institutional improvement.An Andorran native born in Barcelona, Pallarés holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Barcelona and a master's in Public Management from ESADE. Her political experience includes serving as a member of the Andorran parliament (Consell General) and holding two ministerial positions in the Andorran government from 2019 to 2023. She also brings valuable international experience as Treasurer of Liberal International, adding a global dimension to her role at the Catalan American Council.Currently, Pallarés has launched IMPACT, Public-Private, a consultancy that focuses on public-private collaboration, networking, and institutional relations, marking a significant new phase in her professional journey. She aims to initiate projects that bridge the public and private sectors, which she views as essential for stimulating economic growth and enhancing public services."I am excited to expand cultural and economic connections between Andorra, Catalonia, and the United States. I'm committed to our shared vision of elevating Andorra's role in business and culture, and I look forward to sharing Andorra's heritage with others," said Judith Pallarés, Delegate of the Catalan American Council for Andorra.Marc Corsi also expressed his enthusiasm for Pallarés' appointment:“Judith's diplomatic and political acumen is unparalleled, matched only by her commitment to our mission. She is ideally suited to bring our Transatlantic Bridge and Diaspora Project to Andorra. We are thrilled to collaborate with her in serving Andorra and its people.”

