Principles Of Management And Leadership CMI Level 3 Award Training Course (ONLINE EVENT - December 11, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

The Level 3 Award in Principles of Management and Leadership has been developed for practising or aspiring managers who will supervise or manage a team to achieve clearly defined outcomes and who have day-to-day operational activities as a key part of their roles. This qualification gives managers the communication and motivational skills to help improve operational efficiency. The Award will provide an overview of manager roles and responsibilities, developing the necessary skills for this level of responsibility.

Upon completion, you will receive your CMI Qualification.

Putting aspiring and early-career managers on a guided development pathway to becoming a fully-fledged Chartered Manager. This qualification is aligned to CMI Professional Standards and the Apprenticeship Standards for the Team Leader/Supervisor ST0384/01.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enroll in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

To complete this course, you will be marked on an assignment for each unit you study. Learners must complete any combination to a minimum of 40 Total Unit Time (TUT) hours, 4 credits to achieve this qualification.

Who Should Attend:

These qualifications are aimed at practising or aspiring managers who will supervise or manage a team to achieve clearly defined outcomes. They will set and monitor goals and objectives by providing instruction, direction, and guidance.

Day-to-day operational and project activities are a key part of their role.

Course Delivery - All Levels



The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) All course materials are available online

The qualifications have been designed for practising or aspiring managers in roles such as:



Team Leader

Supervisor

Project Officer

Shift Manager Foreperson

What is provided with the course?



Course Material Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:

Compulsory units for CMI Level 3

CMI 301: Principles of Management and Leadership (7 credits)

Course Assessment: All Levels



Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels

Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments. This course can be completed in 2 - 3 months, as long as you are prepared to work with our trainers and meet the course requirements.

Within the offering, this will give you the following access:



CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification Access to the Online Platform and Resources

