Flowcode And Komo Announce Partnership To Help Marketers Deliver Seamless, High-Performing Activations That Capture Attention And Maximize Retention.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowcode, the world's leading enterprise QR platform, and Komo, the cutting-edge marketing activations platform, have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership that will redefine the way brands connect with their audiences. This powerful collaboration combines Flowcode's next-generation QR code with Komo's gamification and personalized content tools, offering marketers a seamless, end-to-end solution for capturing attention, driving engagement, and turning customer interactions into lasting relationships.

With Flowcode's highly customizable, privacy-first QR codes, brands can now instantly connect customers from physical to digital experiences. Once engaged, Komo's platform elevates that connection through interactive games, promotions, and content, all while non-intrusively collecting invaluable zero- and first-party data. This innovative solution not only strengthens engagement but delivers deep customer insights and maximizes retention-creating personalized experiences that drive long-term loyalty.

"Partnering with Flowcode is a game-changer for marketers looking to bridge the gap between online and offline engagement," said Joel Steel, CEO of Komo . "At Komo, we've always been focused on turning fleeting customer attention into sustained engagement, and Flowcode's advanced QR technology makes that first connection effortless. Together, we're giving brands the tools to create truly immersive experiences that not only capture but also retain customer interest, all while gathering the data they need to make smarter decisions."

Flowcode's instant connection capabilities, paired with Komo's proven gamification and personalization tools, ensure that every customer interaction is more than just a moment-it's a journey. From driving real-time engagement in the world's largest stadiums, at live events, in-store, on-screen to extending digital campaigns across multiple touchpoints, this partnership empowers brands to connect with their audience more deeply and more effectively than ever before.

Corey Daugherty, Head of Business Development at Flowcode,

added, "We are thrilled to partner with Komo and bring a new level of interactive, data-driven engagement to brands. Flowcode has always been about making it easy to capture and convert interest, and Komo amplifies that by turning initial interactions into ongoing relationships. Together, we're creating a solution that not only drives immediate results but builds lasting customer and brand loyalty."

From Scan to Fan: Key Benefits of the Flowcode x Komo Partnership:



Instant Engagement Across Channels : Flowcode's next-gen QR codes provide instant digital connections, while Komo's interactive content drives ongoing engagement.

Data-Driven Personalization : Capture zero- and first-party data at every interaction to create personalized experiences that resonate with customers and drive long-term retention.

No Coding Required : Brands can design and launch marketing activations without developer resources, cutting time-to-market and reducing costs.

Boosted Customer Loyalty : Gamification features like leaderboards and instant-win promotions keep customers engaged and coming back. Real-Time Analytics : Both platforms offer detailed tracking and insights to help brands optimize campaigns in real time.

Flowcode and Komo are offering brands a chance to experience the power of this partnership through a limited-time free trial. To learn more and sign up, visit .

About Flowcode

Flowcode is the world's leading enterprise QR platform, providing secure, custom, and high-performance QR codes that drive real-time engagement and data-driven insights across physical and digital touchpoints.

About

Komo

Komo is the marketing activations platform built to supercharge attention retention wherever your customers are. We exist to take activations from static to magnetic - capturing and retaining attention like never before. Komo's platform harnesses the power of gamification, incentivization, and personalization to create activations customers can't ignore while collecting rich data to improve ROI. Komo is enterprise-ready and easily integrates into existing tech stacks, which makes the creation of powerful activations simple, quick, and cost-effective.

