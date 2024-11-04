As The U.S. Faces Unprecedented Election Anxiety, Reframing The Conversation Calls For Unity, Empathy, And Civil Discourse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of one of the most polarized and contentious presidential in recent memory, Americans across the spectrum are feeling the weight of election anxiety. While this stress reflects concerns about policy and future leadership, an equally pressing consequence is the harm being done to personal relationships and civil discourse . As political divides deepen, people are experiencing strains in friendships, family bonds, and workplace interactions-all due to growing tension around political differences.

In response to this crisis, Reframing the Conversation , a non-partisan website and podcast series, offers resources to help Americans rediscover civil, effective, and respectful communication, regardless of political beliefs. This initiative aims to heal the divides within families that has been created by partisan conflict by providing practical tools to civilly engage with others, even when they disagree.

"Election seasons are always charged, but the heightened polarization we're witnessing now is something entirely different," said Dr. Jennifer Brubaker , founder of Reframing the Conversation . "The pressure to pick a side and defend it passionately has left people feeling like they can't connect with friends or family members who think differently. When that happens, anxiety increases, and we start losing the very relationships and sense of community that help us to thrive."

The election anxiety that Americans are collectively feeling is rooted in concerns about the future and fueled by the intensifying political divide. Many people feel that they've lost loved ones to an atmosphere of hatred, hostility, and judgment that characterizes much of today's political communication. As political beliefs become tied to moral judgments, conversation deteriorates into attacks. This erosion of civility makes it harder to find common ground or reach compromises on important issues.

"This election season has been about more than policy issues, and the polarization has become personal," said Brubaker . "Families are facing tension at holiday gatherings, friends are hesitant to share their views, and many find themselves cutting ties with loved ones over conflicting political beliefs. Civil discourse is suffering, leaving many feeling more isolated than ever."

"Reframing the Conversation " offers tools designed to help people turn conversations that might otherwise escalate into conflicts into opportunities for growth and connection, including strategies for active listening, communicating with empathy, setting boundaries, and finding common ground. Brubaker 's website and series provides help to guide people as they try to understand their own political beliefs, their family members' beliefs, the importance of being media literate, and clear tips on how to communicate about politics in a healthy and constructive way. Brubaker also gives help to people looking to repair damaged relationships.

"When the election is over, what happens to these relationships is impacted by how we handle them now," says Brubaker. "It's important to understand how to communicate with people in our lives, even when we disagree with them about politics."

The stakes of this election are high, but the impact of divided relationships and fractured communities is even greater. Visit to explore strategies for fostering a healthier, more connected approach to political discussion.

A professor of Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington since 2006, Dr. Brubaker is a public scholar in political and family communication. Seeing this struggle in relationships and this overlap of her areas of expertise, Brubaker set out to educate the public about why it is important for us to reframe the conversation about politics, how and why people have their political views, as well as how you can protect and repair relationships that are impacted by political differences.

Listen to Dr. Brubaker's special six-part series "Reframing the Conversation," produced as a part of her podcast, "Reframing Me ," at or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Media inquiries may contact Dr. Jennifer Brubaker (910) 789-3525, [email protected] or [email protected] . For more information, please visit us on Facebook at Reframing Me, Instagram @reframingtheconversation or visit ReframingtheConversation or jenniferbrubaker





