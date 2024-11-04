Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, And Persons Closely Associated With Them, In NTG's Shares
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 10 - 24
4 November 2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic transport Group A/S (“NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
Christian Jakobsen (Group CFO)
Christian Jakobsen, Group CFO of NTG, has on 31 October 2024 sold a total of 10,000 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 281.62 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
