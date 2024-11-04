EVLV Investors Have Opportunity To Join Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ("Evolv" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: EVLV ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Evolv filed an 8-K with the SEC on October 25, 2024. According to the filing, the Company was forced to "delay filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024." The Company's delay is due to "an internal investigation that is focused on the Company's sales practices, including whether certain sales of products and subscriptions to channel partners and end users were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions that impacted revenue recognition and other metrics, and if so, when senior Company personnel became aware of these issues." The Company also disclosed that it had "determined that the accounting for certain sales transactions was inaccurate and that, among other things, revenue was prematurely or incorrectly recognized in connection with financial statements prepared for the periods between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024."

