Timeforge Partners With Pivotal Tools To Enhance Retailer Competitiveness

- Syd Hannigan, Pivotal ToolsLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TimeForge , the leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and restaurant industries, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Pivotal Tools , an emerging leader in business intelligence solutions for independent grocers, other retailers, and distributors.The collaboration will bring TimeForge's advanced workforce management solutions to Pivotal Tools' customer base, enabling grocery retailers to streamline operations, boost employee retention, and significantly reduce labor costs. TimeForge customers will gain access to Pivotal Tools' proven mobile business intelligence tools, which enable retailer teams and executives to drive sales growth by empowering them with the information they need to quickly optimize assortment and maximize profitability.“We're thrilled to partner with Pivotal Tools and bring our innovative workforce solutions to their retailers,” said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge.“Solutions like Earned: Same Day Pay and our automated scheduling system can significantly enhance team satisfaction and operational efficiency. We're eager to share more about these tools and discuss the transformative potential they hold for independent grocers.”Key features TimeForge offers to boost retailer competitiveness and efficiency include:- Hyper-local recruiting: Pushes job openings directly to job seekers in the area. Retailers can watch seeker intro videos and make an informed decision before hiring.- Demand forecasting: Combats rising costs and inflation with quarter-hour sales and labor forecasts. TimeForge's forecasting engine not only predicts what will happen but advises retailers on what they need to do to stay on target.- Earned wage/tip access: Increases job satisfaction and attracts more talent by offering same-day access to wages and tips. Hassle-free, compliant, and keeps payroll in control.- Labor law compliance: Proactive compliance for breaks, shift rules, schedules, certifications, and more, including timely alerts to help prevent costly situations.- Automated scheduling: Saves time and reduces errors with automatic scheduling that considers business needs, labor laws, and employee availability.Syd Hannigan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, said,“Partnering with a leader like TimeForge is a compelling opportunity for independent grocers and other retailers to compete more effectively. With Pivotal Tools' SalesView and ProfitView products, they have everything they need to know to beat the chain retailers...right in the palm of their hand.”Pivotal Tools empowers retailers with actionable information in the following ways:- PivotalView: The mobile business intelligence tool that empowers retailers with the information they need, when they need it and how they need it. No wasting time on reports or analysis.- SalesView: Retailers see sales across all stores down to the item level right on their phone or any internet connected device.- ProfitView: Easily monitor profit and margin across stores, departments, and categories. Immediately alerts store teams to opportunities and successes!- ShrinkView: Leveraging PivotalView's intuitive ease of use, store teams and executives will immediately know where shrink is occurring and how much it costs.Overall, this partnership will enable TimeForge and Pivotal Tools' customers to empower and optimize the performance of their most important asset: their store teams. Together, both companies aim to provide innovative tools that reduce administrative burdens and free up time for staff and managers to focus on driving growth and customer satisfaction.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge's feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge's powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About Pivotal ToolsPivotal Tools was founded by a group of grocery and technology professionals who saw an opportunity to leverage advances in technology, underutilized data, and creative insights to empower independent grocers to realize their potential, enhance their competitiveness, and continue to anchor great communities. Everything a grocer needs to know...in the palm of your hand!

