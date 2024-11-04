Crypto AI:CON: Where The Biggest AI Deals Of 2024 Take Place

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience the Future at Crypto AI 2024

As Crypto AI:CON 2024 announces its biggest flash ticket sale ever - the excitement builds with a powerful lineup of new sponsors and speakers

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Set to take place November 9th and 10th in Lisbon, Crypto AI is gearing up to become Europe's largest gathering of tech innovators, uniting leaders, VCs, startups, enthusiasts, and, most of all, fresh perspectives to redefine the future of digital technology.New Sponsors Paving the WayCrypto AI is thrilled to welcome Sensay as one of its new sponsors. Sensay is making strides in creating lifelike AI replicas that offer more than digital functionality; these replicas can adapt, learn, and act independently across various industries, including healthcare and entertainment. Committed to privacy and ethical data handling, Sensay provides innovative solutions that seamlessly blend digital and real-world interaction, paving the way for more personalized AI applications.Joining the event's sponsor lineup is SkillfulAI, a platform dedicated to making AI accessible to everyone. Through modular AI assistants and a marketplace for buying and selling AI agents and skills, SkillfulAI allows users to create and customize AI models suited to their needs. Their user-friendly approach simplifies AI integration, making it easier than ever for individuals and businesses alike to harness AI's potential.ICN Protocol also joins the sponsor roster with a vision for revolutionizing cloud computing. Their open cloud platform connects high-performance hardware with service providers, eliminating vendor constraints and ensuring top-tier performance through SLA oracle nodes. With adaptability and decentralization at its core, ICN Protocol meets the evolving needs of blockchain, AI, and Web3 applications, making it a valuable addition to the conference's mission.Rounding out the new partners, SheFi brings a global network dedicated to supporting women in tech, finance, and Web3. With over 7,000 members across 90+ countries, SheFi's partnership with Crypto AI aims to empower women to learn, lead, and innovate within blockchain and AI. SheFi's commitment to inclusivity aligns perfectly with the event's vision of fostering diverse perspectives on emerging technologies.Rebranding Web3, DeFi Talks, and the Value in Crypto AICrypto AI is set to feature an expanded lineup of thought leaders who are ready to inspire and engage attendees with their unique insights into AI, blockchain, and Web3.Diego Borgo, a Web3 branding advisor with experience working with top brands like Adidas and Salesforce, will present a keynote titled“Web3 Needs a Rebrand.” Diego will explore how Web3 can become more accessible to mainstream audiences, sharing insights from his experience advising Fortune 500 companies and laying out a vision for the future of branding in a decentralized digital landscape.Jose M. Lago, CTO of GenLayer, will bring his expertise to a highly anticipated panel on AI & DeFi Integration. Jose will discuss GenLayer's innovations in AI-driven DeFi and the growing opportunities at the intersection of AI and finance. His insights will highlight how GenLayer is positioning itself as a leader in this space, making the integration of AI with DeFi both achievable and impactful.Why AI x Crypto is Undervalued, another eagerly awaited panel, will bring together industry experts to discuss why the potential of combining AI and crypto often goes overlooked. This conversation promises to dive into the unique value and growth opportunities within the AI and blockchain ecosystem, offering fresh perspectives on this rapidly evolving space.Event Overview and HighlightsCrypto AI 2024 will take place from November 9th and 10th at the Técnico Innovation Center in Lisbon, Portugal. The event promises a comprehensive look into the latest advancements in AI and blockchain, featuring hands-on workshops, product demos, and a wide range of keynotes and panel discussions.Crypto AI will also provide unique opportunities for networking and collaboration, with sessions geared toward founders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts. Whether attendees are looking to explore AI's potential in blockchain or understand the latest trends in Web3, the conference offers an environment designed for discovery and connection.Experience the Future at Crypto AI 2024Crypto AI 2024 is a milestone event, uniting over 1500+ attendees and the brightest minds in AI and blockchain to shape the future of both these transformative fields.With a full agenda of discussions, interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, attendees will walk away with new insights, connections, and the inspiration to take part in the next chapter of digital innovation.For a limited time only (until Friday), tickets are available at an unprecedented 80% discount - just €25 instead of the regular €125. To witness the advancements that will define AI and blockchain, please head to lunarstrategy/tickets to secure your spot.

