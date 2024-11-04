Better Days Treatment Center In Orange County Offers People Recovering From Addiction One Of The Best Sober Living Programs In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a premier detox and rehab center in Orange County, is excited to announce its sober living programs that have received a nearly perfect 5-star rating on to offer people recovering from addiction one of the best programs in the country.

Sober living homes are for patients in the third stage of their recovery and have already completed both the detox and rehab phases of their care. Better Days Treatment Center's highly rated programs offer individuals the opportunity to enter a structured setting that enables them to re-enter their daily lives while still receiving specialist support to help lower their risk of relapse.

“Recovering from substance abuse isn't something that can happen overnight. Rather, doing so will require you to work diligently towards the sober lifestyle that you envision for yourself. There are many different treatments that can help you do this,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“Sober living homes are one such option. They're perfect for people who are ready to begin transitioning their recovery out of structured rehab and into the real world.”

Rehab is a highly structured setting in which patient's daily activities are usually planned for them. This can be very helpful to people who are in recovery because it keeps them busy and limits the amount of time they have to think about their substance of choice. On the other hand, sober living homes offer individuals the opportunity to transition back to everyday life in a more relaxed setting.

Those enrolled in a sober living program at Better Days Treatment Center will get to work with highly skilled therapists who will help them to understand and respond to the various challenges, cravings, and triggers surrounding their addiction to empower them to remain committed on the road to recovery.

In addition to professional counseling, individuals will be able to participate in a range of holistic activities that take advantage of southern California's diverse nature and enable them to connect with and develop social connections with other patients who are going through similar experiences.

“People find that transitioning directly from an inpatient facility to their home is too big of a shock to their recovery. Sober living homes offer a nice in-between option. They provide some structure but also offer their residents the freedom to work, see their friends, and do just about anything else that they want,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites prospective patients interested in its sober living homes to reach out to one of its addiction specialists today to receive personalized recommendations about what would be best for the next stage of their healing process.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

About Better Days Treatment Center

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

