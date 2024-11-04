Global Smart Sensor Market Research Report 2024: Automotive Electronics, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics Development Trends, Leading Brands, And Key Applications
11/4/2024 10:31:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unlocking the Global Smart Sensor Market: Development Trends, Leading Brands, and Key Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the development of the smart sensor industry from multiple angles, including global applications, leading brands, and product trends, while also exploring market opportunities within the smart sensor sector.
Sensors, often regarded as the 'five senses' of the electromechanical world, collect various environmental parameters and convert them into machine-readable data. Smart sensors, with real-time processing and communication capabilities, improve system efficiency and performance while providing greater flexibility, reliability, and safety. These advantages make them essential in high-demand industries such as Industry 4.0 and autonomous vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Definition of Smart Sensors
2. Development of the Smart Sensor Market
3. Development of Smart Sensor Applications
3.1 Automotive Electronics
3.2 Industrial Automation
3.3 Consumer Electronics
4. Strategies of Major Brands and Product Trends
4.1 Development of Major Brands
4.1.1 Automotive Sensor Suppliers: Technology Integration is the Key Battleground
4.1.2 Industrial Automation Sensors: Shifting from Hardware to Full Solutions
4.1.3 Consumer Electronics Sensors: Broadening Product Lines
4.2 Development of Key Products
4.2.1 Trend 1: Sensor Fusion - Integration of Multiple Sensors
4.2.2 Trend 2: AI Sensors
4.2.3 Trend 3: Quantum Sensors
5. The Analyst's Perspective
Key Figures
Basic Architecture of Smart Sensors Global Market Size of Smart Sensors Key Applications of Sensors in Automobiles Key Global Participants in the Smart Sensor Market - Classified by End-Use Application Sensor Fusion as Part of a System STMicroelectronics' Three Sensor Preprocessing Technologies Illustration of Cerca OPM-MEG System
Competitive Landscape
ABB ADI Aeva Ainstein Amphenol Analog Devices Arbe Robotics ASE Bosch Cerca Magnetics Cognex Continental Denso Eaton Emerson FLIR Foobot Forvia GE Gentex Google Hokuyo Automatic Honeywell Hyundai Mobis Industrial Scientific Infineon Innoviz KYEC LeddarTech Legrand Leviton Lord MicroStrain Sensing Lumotive Luxonis Magna Microchip Movella Nidec NXP Semiconductors OmniVision Omron Onsemi Optonic Orbbec Osram Ouster Panasonic Photoneo PMD Qnami Quanergy Samsung Seek Thermal Sensata Technologies SICK Sensor Intelligence Siemens Sony ST Microelectronics StereoLabs TDK TE Connectivity Texas Instruments TI Toposens TSMC UMC Vayyar Velodyne Lidar VIS VisEra Technologies Vishay Vishay Precision Yost Labs Zivid
