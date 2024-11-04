Four Airports In Indonesia Temporarily Closed As Mount Lewotobi Erupts

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Nov 4 (IANS) Four airports in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, were temporarily closed due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi late Sunday night, which killed at least 10 people, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced on Monday.

"Frans Xavier Seda Airport in Sikka regency, East Nusa Tenggara, is temporarily closed," said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari at a press conference.

Three other airports in the province also affected by closures are H. Hasan Aroeboesman Airport in Ende regency, Bajawa Soa Airport in Ngada Regency, and Gewayantana Airport in East Flores regency.

Meanwhile, 14 flights to and from Komodo International Airport in Labuan Bajo were canceled due to volcanic ash moving across flight paths. However, the airport remains open, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the 10 casualties, nine bodies have been recovered, while one person is still missing and feared buried under rubble. Authorities have evacuated 2,735 families, or 10,295 people, from 14 villages affected by the eruption.

Mount Lewotobi's alert status has been raised from Level III to Level IV, the highest danger level, with authorities warning the public to avoid the risk zone within a seven-km radius.