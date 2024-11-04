Hudson Appoints Werner Maas As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. and WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson, a global laboratory solutions provider, and Argosy Healthcare Partners portfolio company, announced the appointment of Werner

Maas as Chief Executive Officer. Werner is an experienced life science tools leader with a proven track record of driving scale, fostering innovation, and leading organizations through transformational growth.

Most recently, Maas served as President of the Global Liquid Handling business of Mettler Toledo, a multinational of scales and analytical instruments, where he led the Rainin and Biotix business units. Prior to his tenure with MTD, Maas served as President of the Magnetic Resonance division of Bruker Biospin Group, a life science manufacturer, developer, and distributor of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions.



"Hudson is known for its innovative solutions and deep product portfolio, providing scientists the means to reach higher productivity and reproducible results, and I am excited to join the company at this unique moment in its growth," said Maas. "I look forward to working with the entire team to build on the company's strong foundation and help accelerate its success across all markets."

Dr. Ian Shuttler, Executive Chairman, stated, "We are excited to welcome Werner to Hudson and have him guide the organization through its next stage of growth. Hudson brought together three companies with the acquisitions of Hudson Robotics, Art Robbins Instruments, and Tomtec, and we look forward to Werner uniting the organization and driving customer centricity, innovation, and growth in the years ahead."

In conjunction with the leadership transition, Andrew Witschi will take on a new role as President of Hudson Robotics and Head of Technology. Hudson Robotics will continue its focus on delivering top-tier automation solutions to its clients, supporting advancements in the life sciences with a commitment to quality, reliability, and cutting-edge innovation.

Tomtec, is headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, and designs, assembles and integrates liquid handling, microplate automation, laboratory robotics, customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions and consumables. Hudson's instruments are used in drug discovery, clinical research, protein crystallization, high-throughput experimentation and pharmaceutical development. Hudson sells its software, instruments, consumables, and workstations primarily to the pharma, biopharma, academic and OEM end markets.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

