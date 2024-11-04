Bloomberg Tax Announces Strategic Partner Program With Leading Tax Software Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the launch of a strategic partner program with leading tax software providers focused on automating common tax processes. This collaboration extends the value of Bloomberg Tax's suite of solutions and provides customers with a more robust set of tools to address critical tax workflow challenges.

K1x : An AI-powered that streamlines alternative data - K-1s, K-3s, and 990s - for investors and advisors.

Incentify : A transformative tax credits and incentives platform that leverages proprietary data and AI to streamline discovery, management, and monetization, maximizing the business value of these key tax opportunities. Antium : An automated solution that optimizes meals and entertainment expense deductions, including supporting audit documentation.

These strategic partner solutions complement Bloomberg Tax's existing suite of products, including the newly released Bloomberg Tax Workpapers. Customers will benefit from access to an expanded set of solutions that address additional types of tax domains and processes.

"Bloomberg Tax's suite of solutions is helping our customers streamline their work, and the addition of these select tax solutions to our strategic referral network will generate even greater value for them," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "This collaboration represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and providing comprehensive, integrated solutions that simplify complex processes and ensure calculation accuracy for critical tax deliverables."

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax .

