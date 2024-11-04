College For Creative Studies To Expand Opportunities For Students Through $2 Million Endowed Gift From Waltraud E. Prechter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The College for Creative Studies is pleased to announce the establishment of three endowed scholarships made possible by a $2 million gift by Waltraud (Wally) E. Prechter, in honor of her late husband Heinz C. Prechter.

Detroit, MI, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waltraud (Wally) E. Prechter has committed $2 million to expand opportunities for students through the establishment of three new scholarships at the College for Creative Studies to financially support CCS students and honor and memorialize Heinz Prechter's lasting legacy of innovation in the automobile industry, generosity and commitment to the community.

“Heinz had a unique passion for customizing cars and a love for automotive design. It is my honor to support CCS students with this gift, which exemplifies Heinz's belief in education and access to opportunities,” said Mrs. Prechter.“I think he would be thrilled to know that recipients will pursue studies in art and design, especially in areas close to his heart. His motto always emphasized the fact that "We are here to make a difference in the world. I am grateful to see his legacy live on.”

A valued member of the CCS Board of Trustees, Mrs. Prechter is a dedicated advocate for mental health and the arts. Her vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in advancing CCS's mission and ensuring its continued growth.

As a premier institution for art and design, CCS provides students with the essential resources needed to thrive in the ever-evolving creative industries. These resources include an immersive experiential learning program, world-class facilities, and top-tier studio spaces-each designed to enhance student creativity and career preparation.

While these opportunities are key to shaping successful careers, they are resource-intensive and impact the cost of attendance at an institution like CCS. Scholarships and awards, like these created by Mrs. Prechter, address the financial realities faced by students seeking these exceptional art and design educational experiences.

“These funds will be crucial in helping us attract and support talented students, ensuring they can obtain a degree regardless of financial circumstances and providing the stability they need to thrive throughout their time at college. We are so thankful to Wally for her dedication and leadership as a CCS board member and are grateful to be chosen to honor Heinz in this way,” said Donald Tuski, President, College for Creative Studies.

The endowed funds will establish recruitment and retention scholarships and an award for a promising automotive design student.





Heinz C. Prechter Endowed Recruitment Scholarship

This endowed scholarship is being established to enhance CCS's ability to recruit creative and talented students interested in studying art and design.

Heinz C. Prechter Endowed Retention Scholarship

This endowed scholarship is being created to support current students facing financial challenges and help them stay on track to complete their degrees.

Heinz C. Prechter Endowed Design Award

This endowed scholarship award recognizes a promising automotive design student who demonstrates exceptional design talent.

Heinz, a former CCS Trustee and a prominent figure in the Detroit community founded the American Sunroof Corporation in the 1960s. He had a profound impact on the automotive industry and grew his business into a diverse and expansive network of highly successful companies. Known for his visionary entrepreneurial spirit, Heinz will be remembered not only for his business achievements but also for his unwavering commitment to civic and charitable causes, inspiring all who knew him with his dedication to making a lasting difference.

Ninety-eight percent of CCS students receive financial assistance and these scholarships will continue the College's mission to support talented incoming and current students.



