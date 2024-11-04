Kvika Banki Hf.: Publication Of Q3 Financial Results On Wednesday 6 November
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024 at a board meeting on Wednesday 6 November. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.
A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be combined with Kvika's Capital Markets Day which will be held the next day, at 12:00 on Thursday 6 November in Harpa's Northern Lights Hall and through a live webcast.
The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika's website.
For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ...
