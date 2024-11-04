Fusioncareai And Inhealth Announce Partnership To Integrate Health Coaching Into Comprehensive National Obesity Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr Pankaj RanvanshiSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FusionCare , the nation's first comprehensive Managed Service Organization (MSO) for obesity care, and InHealth, a leader in clinically proven health coaching, proudly announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at empowering obesity care practices across the United States. This collaboration addresses the need for integrated, evidence-based care to meet the growing challenge of obesity management nationwide.Dr Pankaj Ranvanshi reflects: "As Chief Clinical Officer at FusionCareAI, a leading obesity care network, I recognize that while GLP-1 medications have indeed brought obesity care into the spotlight, the key to achieving sustainable, healthy weight lies in a holistic approach. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with InHealth, marking an exciting step toward creating a comprehensive circle of care accessible to providers and patients alike."InHealth is a lifestyle therapeutics company with a mission to prevent, manage and improve chronic disease through our 1:1 virtual health coaching services. Their trained, certified health coaches are registered nurses, registered dietitians and clinical care nutritionists with prior healthcare experience. Their solutions are clinically validated across numerous studies, prescribed by physicians and covered by most insurance. They partner with private practices, health systems, payers, employers, medical device innovators, and telehealth companies to bring our services to their patients and members.Dr Michelle Alencar reflects:“As Chief Science Officer of inHealth Lifestyle Therapeutics, our health coaching services drive increased patient engagement, outcomes, and practice revenue. By integrating health coaching services, our partners can see a six-figure revenue stream when enrolling only 20 patients per month! We are eager to offer our services alongside FusionCare AI's platform so we can help more providers help their patients with the vital component of lifestyle change.”Obesity, a complex chronic disease, demands a holistic approach combining medical care with behavioural and nutritional support-resources often out of reach for many practices. FusionCare's innovative, AI-powered Weight Loss Program (WLP) seamlessly integrates a clinical platform with automated digital nudges to deliver a personalized, efficient care program. This AI-driven patient engagement model is complemented and reinforced by InHealth's high-touch coaching, which brings direct, personalized support to patients. Together, this partnership creates a sustainable pathway for long-term weight loss and improved health by blending advanced technology with compassionate, human-centred coaching.Meet Us at ObesityWeek® 2024!Visit us at Booth 414 and Booth 317 to explore how you can join our nationwide MSO and care network, helping us elevate obesity care across the U.S. Learn how FusionCare can support your practice's growth and transformation with our robust, evidence-backed SIMPLE© model ( Simplifying experiences, Imparting knowledge, Modifying beliefs, Providers and Community, Lifelong impact and Evidence-based approach).Exclusive Offer for ObesityWeek® AttendeesStop by our booth for an exclusive opportunity: Free access to our digital care program for up to 100 patients (a $10,000 value). Scan the QR code at our booth to experience the power of digitally enabled, comprehensive obesity care.Connect with UsDiscover more about how FusionCare and InHealth can revolutionize obesity care:Register Here: FusionCare RegistrationInHealth Registration: inHealth Lifestyle Therapeutics RegistrationWatch Our Introduction Video: YouTubeContact Us: ... | ...Together, FusionCare and InHealth are redefining obesity care. Join us in this transformative journey to empower practices and enhance patient outcomes nationwide.

