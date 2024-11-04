Bluestar Telehealth Launches THRIVE To Boost Physician Practice Revenue Amid Medicare Reimbursement Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlueStar TeleHealth is proud to introduce THRIVE, a comprehensive program designed to empower physician practices with revenue-enhancing, CMS-supported remote care initiatives. As Medicare revises its reimbursement structure, THRIVE enables physicians to not only sustain but increase profitability while delivering high-quality, personalized remote care to their patients.THRIVE seamlessly integrates CMS's key remote care programs-including Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Principal Care Management (PCM). These programs are proven to improve patient outcomes and access to care, offering a win-win solution for both patients and healthcare providers. Through THRIVE, physicians can actively monitor patient health remotely, allowing timely interventions while ensuring patient well-being.For example, a practice serving 500 Medicare patients could see an annual increase of $270,000 in CMS reimbursements by implementing THRIVE, with approximately 30% of eligible patients opting in for enhanced monitoring and coaching.BlueStar's qualified health professionals work closely with physician practices, ensuring program efficiency by handling daily patient monitoring and communication. This support enables physicians to focus on in-office care while THRIVE delivers continuous, remote patient management. Patients managing chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, heart failure, COPD, obesity, or asthma, receive personalized guidance aimed at improving quality of life and health outcomes.Larry Diamond, Chief Commercial Officer of BlueStar TeleHealth, commented,“The remote care programs introduced by CMS are transformative, allowing physicians to support their patients' health beyond office visits. With THRIVE, physicians are equipped with effective, reimbursable tools to keep patients healthy and satisfied.”About BlueStar TeleHealthBlueStar partners with healthcare providers to implement remote clinical care solutions, enhancing patient health and accessibility. Collaborating with physician groups, hospitals, insurers, and federal health programs, BlueStar delivers advanced telehealth solutions nationwide. Learn more at

David Coakley

BlueStar TeleHealth

+1 800-441-0730

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.