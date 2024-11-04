Abell Pest Control Launches Exciting Naming Contest For Newest K9 Team Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control is thrilled to kick off a pawsitively fun naming contest for our newest K9 team member joining the Nova Scotia crew! This adorable puppy is ready to take over from Bronson, our beloved K9 hero who has spent five amazing years sniffing out bed bug infestations and is now retiring at 8. Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter and help us find the perfect name for our furry friend!

"Bed bugs may be small, but the challenges they bring are big," said Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control.“Thanks to K9s like Bronson, we have valuable help in the fight against these pests. With a 95% accuracy rate, our K9 team members can quickly find bed bug infestations. They are cost-effective and skilled at spotting live bed bugs and viable eggs, even at low infestation levels.”

This adorable female puppy will embark on three months of intensive obedience and scent training to prepare her for the important work ahead. She'll be loved and cared for by her Abell Branch Manager and the entire Abell team, ensuring she feels right at home. Plus, her training will continue throughout her career, keeping her at the top of her game!

How to Enter the Contest:

We invite you to be part of this exciting journey to help Abell name its newest K9 recruit. Here's how:

The contest runs from November 4 to November 19, and the winning name will be announced on November 21. The lucky winner will receive a fantastic prize of $1,000.

For more information on bed bugs and how to protect your home and family from them, visit Abell Pest Control . Learn expert advice, prevention tips, and solutions tailored to keep bed bugs at bay.

