SAN FRANCISCO and BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musixmatch, the world's largest lyrics and data adopted by more than 80 million music lovers and 1.2 million artists, today appointed Rio Caraeff and Marco Paglia to the roles of Co-President. Under this new leadership structure, Paglia and Caraeff will report to Max Ciociola, Musixmatch Founder and CEO - driving forward Musixmatch's mission to enrich the music experience for creators and fans around the world.

Musixmatch Appoints Co-Presidents Marco Paglia and Rio Caraeff Supporting Company & Industry-Wide Growth Trajectory

"I am pleased to announce that Marco and Rio will step into these roles as Co-Presidents of Musixmatch, as each brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to driving our mission forward," said Max Ciociola, Musixmatch Founder and CEO. "Both demonstrate exceptional leadership and are instrumental in the company's success. Together, they will work closely to oversee day-to-day operations and drive key initiatives."

"This new structure is a testament to the evolution and growth of the business on a global scale," he added. "Under my continued leadership, it will allow us to leverage the unique strengths of our team, ensuring greater focus, agility and collaboration."

Rio Caraeff is an award-winning executive with 30 years of leadership experience in music, media and technology. He became Chief Business Officer at Musixmatch in 2023. Throughout his tenure, he's driven the company's strategic growth and has strengthened relationships with clients, partners and rights owners. In his expanded role, Caraeff will continue to oversee business and commercial functions in addition to the legal and licensing teams.

Previously, Rio was Chief Operating and Commercial Officer for spatial audio start-up Syng, Inc. He was the Founder, President, and CEO of Vevo, the world's largest all-premium music video and entertainment platform, which he formed in 2010 as a global partnership between Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and YouTube. Before this, Caraeff served as Executive Vice President at Universal Music Group, overseeing strategy, licensing and new business development.

"It is truly an honor to build each day alongside Max, Marco, and the entire Musixmatch team," said Rio Caraeff, Co-President at Musixmatch. "I believe that it is a privilege to serve our customers, and I am excited to do it with the support of such an incredible company."

Since joining Musixmatch as Chief Product Officer in 2019, Marco Paglia has spent the last 5 years leading product, design, content, AI and front-end development. He's been a key player in making Musixmatch the global service that powers lyrics for music services like Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram and spearheaded the development of Musixmatch Pro . In his new role as Co-President, Paglia will now lead the entire engineering team in addition to his oversight of product management and design.

Prior to his work at Musixmatch, Paglia spent many years in Silicon Valley where he was the Product Design Director at Uber, after spending several years at Google, where he founded and headed the Google Play design team and led several innovation projects at YouTube and Area 120, its internal startup incubator. Before moving to the United States, he worked as a UI designer at Nokia in London, Siemens VDO in Paris, Frog Design and LG Electronics in Milan. Paglia has more than 20 patents filed on his name.

"At Musixmatch, our culture is founded on curiosity, passion and innovation," said Marco Paglia, Co-President at Musixmatch. "Since joining, we've seen significant growth. As we continue to deepen our relationships with music industry leaders, our ideas will only become more sharp, and our products, more refined."

In recent years, Musixmatch has experienced significant growth and momentum. Following an investment from TPG Growth, the firm's middle market and growth equity platform, Musixmatch has expanded into new geographies and launched Musixmatch Pro, a direct-to-artist SaaS business.

A photo of Rio Caraeff and Marco Paglia can be accessed here . Musixmatch press kit can be accessed here .

About Musixmatch

Musixmatch is the most popular lyrics provider with more than 80 million active users worldwide and over 1.2 million artists via Musixmatch Pro , a direct-to-artist SaaS business. Since its inception, Musixmatch has assembled the largest lyrics catalog in the world, disrupting the previously unlicensed online lyrics hemisphere with an unrivaled customer experience and revenue channel back to rights holders. It has licenses with over 220,000 music publishers, including Sony Music Publishing,

Warner Chappell, Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG Publishing, Kobalt Publishing, Spirit Music Publishing, Harry Fox Agency, PeerMusic, Walt Disney Publishing, among others, for worldwide distribution. With lyrical content for millions of songs across over 100+ languages, Musixmatch provides its service to customers including, Spotify , Apple Music , Amazon Music , Google , YouTube, Instagram , Tidal and more. Founded in 2010 in Bologna, Italy by Max Ciociola, Giuseppe Costantino, Gianluca Delli Carri, Francesco Delfino and Loreto Parisi and backed by TPG Growth, Musixmatch has more than 100 employees across its Bologna, Italy headquarters, Europe and the United States.

