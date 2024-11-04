Ideal Power To Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call On November 14, 2024 At 10:00 AM Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc.

(Nasdaq: IPWR ) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRANTM bidirectional power switch, today announces that management will hold a call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on November 14, 2024, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 472171. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on November 28, 2024 by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 51554.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE . The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Upcoming Investor Conference

iAccess Alpha – Buyside Best Ideas Winter Virtual Conference 2024 on December 10 to 11, 2024

Ideal Power plans to participate in the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Winter Virtual Conference on December 10 and 11, 2024. Ideal Power's presentation webcast is on December 10, and its one-on-one investor meetings are on December 11.

Ideal Power's presentation webcast at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference is December 10 at 11:30 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE . The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

iAccess Alpha Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one virtual meeting with Ideal Power management on December 11, CLICK HERE .

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR ) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRANTM) semiconductor technology. B-TRANTM is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRANTM can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at , on LinkedIn , on Twitter, and on Facebook .

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

703-297-6917

