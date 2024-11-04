New Meta-Analysis Strengthens Evidence That Nuts May Lower Cardiovascular Risk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent systematic review and meta-analysis funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) has just been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases.[1]

The study showed that current evidence provides a good indication that consuming nuts may advantageously affect blood lipids in adults with a mix of statuses. This may be important for the prevention and of cardiovascular diseases as well as intermediate health conditions such as overweight/obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidemia.

The study analyzed 113 trials that assessed the effect of consuming nuts on blood lipid outcomes. The median daily dose assessed was 45.5 grams of nuts per day compared to a non-nut control.

The findings showed that, overall, nut consumption resulted in moderate reductions in total cholesterol and LDL ("bad") cholesterol, with small reductions in triglycerides and apolipoprotein

B. There was no significant impact on HDL ("good") cholesterol or other assessed measures.

The researchers concluded that the current evidence supports existing recommendations for the consumption of nuts and for cardiovascular risk reduction by favorably affecting the blood lipid profile in adults. In addition to substantiating current health claims, the findings support health professionals and dietary guidelines in recommending nuts as part of a nutrient-dense dietary pattern for cardiovascular health.

"Some recent studies have questioned whether nuts have benefits on cholesterol when there is overwhelming evidence of their benefits on cardiovascular health. This update of the scientific evidence carried out with more than 100 published studies shows that international organizations should without shyness maintain nuts into their recommendations," commented Prof. Jordi Salas-Salvadó, principal investigator on the study, Professor at Rovira i Virgili University in Reus, Spain.

Dr. Stephanie Nishi, first author of the study, Assistant Professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, Canada, added: "This finding, combined with the extensive body of research on nuts, highlights their status as a powerhouse of healthful nutrients. Nuts provide a unique combination of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy fats, making them a convenient, portable, and satisfying snack or meal addition as part of a healthy dietary pattern."

Nishi, S. K., Paz-Graniel, I., Ni, J., Valle-Hita, C., Khoury, N., Garcia-Gavilán, J. F., Babio, N, Salas-Salvadó, J. (2024). Effect of Nut Consumption on Blood Lipids: An updated Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases.

