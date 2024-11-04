Pulse Of The City News Awards Three HVAC Contractors For Outstanding Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three HVAC contractors are recognized by Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer service and satisfaction

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From Florida to Texas to Indiana, three HVAC contractors have achieved outstanding customer satisfaction ratings and were recently honored by Pulse of the City News for their commitment to customer service .Cool R Us, Inc. A/C & Heating of Jacksonville, Florida, has been in business since 2007, growing by leaps and bounds. Owner Lek Gjoka and his team provide expert installation and maintenance of cooling and heating systems for homeowners in the greater Jacksonville area. Despite the company's growth, however, it still operates on its founding values of going above and beyond to meet customers' needs. Cool R Us employees are always polite and friendly, respect customers' time and property, and are committed to working and following up until the customer is completely satisfied. This attention to customer service has led the company to receive 11 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Madd Air Heating & Cooling in Kingwood, Texas, has a simple guarantee - never leave a customer unhappy. Whether the job is an installation, maintenance or repair, Madd Air puts clients first, offering smart solutions, quick responses and affordable pricing. The company's customer service philosophy is built on a foundation of three promises: reliability, quality and satisfaction. Its friendly and knowledgeable service technicians are the bedrock of that foundation, ensuring every client is satisfied. With such a strong focus on customer service, it's no wonder the company has earned 12 straight Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Great Lakes Heating & Air Conditioning in South Bend, Indiana, has served the Michiana area for more than 60 years. The company's free proposals, 24/7 emergency services, virtual consultations, and same-day appointments are just a few reasons to hire them for heating, cooling and electrical services. Its dedication to quality, reliable, long-lasting workmanship combined with outstanding customer service cement why customers should choose them every time. At Great Lakes Heating & Air Conditioning, customers are treated like neighbors. Every member of the team, from the owner to the technicians, is personally invested in customers and their comfort, and it shows. This has led to 11 Pulse Awards for the team. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at .Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says,“They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the“customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides“customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to .

Jamie Rawcliffe

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+13137021443 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.