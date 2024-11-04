'Yamal's Got Everything It Takes To Become Greatest Player In Spain History': Alvaro Morata

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Lamine Yamal, the prodigy taking world by storm at just 17-years of age, has recieved high praise from his national team captain Alvaro Morata with the forward claiming the youngster holds the potential to be the greatest player in Spain's long and rich history.

“Every 20 or 30 years one or two emerge like Cristiano and Messi. For me, he's got everything it takes to make history. I'm convinced that if he doesn't become the greatest player in Spain's history, he'll definitely be one of them. He already made history with us by winning the Euro.

"He was 16 when the tournament started and I hope he keeps this up because he's my team-mate, because he can make me win more things with the national team and because my kids want to meet him, get to know him, go watch the games and all that," said Morata to The Athletic.

Yamal broke onto the scene last season and has been a force to reckon with. His breakthrough to stardom came at the 2024 European Championship where he led his team to victory. The youngster was the highest assist provider at the tournament with four to his name including one against England in the finals.

Morata is gearing up to take on his former club Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Despite Milan's recent struggles in the competition, the Spaniard believes his team can go all the way in Europe's premier footballing competition.

“We have to believe. We're AC Milan and we have to aim to win everything. If you lose against a top side it's because it is the Champions League, but we're obliged to think we can do it. If you don't get there, you don't get there - but we have to think it's possible," he added.