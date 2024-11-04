Tracy Robinson To Address The Scotiabank Transportation And Industrials Conference On November 13
Date
11/4/2024 9:16:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Scotiabank transportation and Industrials conference on November 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About CN
CN powers the Economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.
Contacts:
| Media
| Investment Community
| Jonathan Abecassis
| Stacy Alderson
| Director, Public Affairs and
| Assistant Vice-President
| Media Relations
| Investor Relations
| (438) 455-3692
| (514) 399-0052
| ...
| ...
