North Bay Resources Announces Assays Up To 9.5% Copper At Murex Copper Project, British Columbia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BISHOP, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ North Bay ”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce assays results from its wholly owned Murex Copper Project, British Columbia. Summer 2024 Exploration consisted of geochemical sampling and geological mapping in the main copper bearing area of the Property. The rock samples are some of the highest-grade copper samples taken at the Property to date. Sampling was completed in an area of structural complex fracture patterns suggesting localized bulging domical uplift in the area of Mill Creek proximate to D + E zones and drill hole 74-2 (150 ft @ 0.5% Cu). This strike can be traced continuously over a half mile. The D Zone is the most prolific of the five copper zones (A-E) as defined by previous exploration by Noranda (now Glencore).

SAMPLE Au Ag Cu oz/ton oz/ton % 2402 0.04 2.92 9.46 2403 0.04 2.23 8.59 2404 0.04 3.91 6.73



Rock chip sampling consisted of geochemical analysis at ALS Global Laboratory, North Vancouver, B.C. utilizing aqua regia acid digestion with ICP and fire assay with ICP for gold, ALS methods ME-ICP41, Cu-OG46, and Au-ICP41. An Assessment Report (AR 41264), dated October 28, 2024, has been filed with the Province of British Columbia.

Murex Property

The Murex breccia zones are located in the central part of the property and are interpreted as a collapsed volcanic dome structure with shallow-dipping thrust faults cut by steeply dipping faults associated with polymetallic Cu-Ag-Au-As-Sb-Mo-Te bearing sulphide mineralization along Murex and Mill Creeks. Chalcopyrite and bornite are associated with multi-stage diorite and granodiorite of the Mount Washington intrusive and related breccia types with quartz, carbonate and biotite alteration hosted in basalt and sandstone. Historic work identified a 2,300 ft. X 2,300 ft. area, the D Zone, along with the A Zone and E Zone, two breccia zones within a 3,900 ft. X 9,800 ft. area.

Historic Exploration

Extensive historical exploration by Standard Oil in the 1970's and Noranda (Glencore), in the 1980's, has provided a wealth of detailed data and information. The project is viewed as a transitional deposit containing significant copper-gold deposits across multiple zones and geological types, both large scale breccia and copper and gold bearing veins. Multiple drill sections of both high grade vein type copper and low grade, mass tonnage copper are known, up to 9% copper and continuous mineralized drill sections up to 390 ft. @ 60 degrees, respectively. Large intersections of gold in drill core up to 52 ft. @ 0.2 oz/t gold have also been identified. In addition, historical surface samples from these zones are provided below showing significant gold and copper assays over large areas. This is separate and in addition to gold assays in the Northwest of the property where samples up to 2.1 oz/t gold were discovered in the Fall of 2023 (see Press Release dated March 6, 2024) confirming high grade gold in multiple zones as reported by previous operators. Extensive previous exploration has occurred with the following significant drill intercepts showing large mineralized zones:

Hole 69-10 270 ft. @ 0.20% copper, 0.015% molybdenum and 0.1 oz/t silver from surface to 270 ft.

Hole 69-1 89 ft. @ 0.22% copper, 0.005% molybdenum and 0.1 oz/t from surface to 88 ft.

Hole 73-3 394 ft. @ 0.24% copper from 10 ft. to 403 ft.

Hole 73-6 198 ft. @ 0.20% copper from 8.5 ft. to 207 ft.

Hole 74-2 152 ft. @ 0.53% copper, 0.2 oz/t silver from 30 ft. to 182 ft. and 89 ft. @ 0.245% copper, 0.1 oz/t silver from 206 ft. to 295 ft.

Hole 86-1 52 ft. @ 0.2 oz/t gold, 0.1 oz/t silver and 0.17% copper from 5 ft. to 57 ft.

Hole 86-7 65 ft. @ 1.5% copper and 0.3 oz/t silver from 96 ft. to 161 and 22 ft. @ 3.3% copper and 0.7 oz/t silver from 182 ft. to 204 ft.

Hole 88-19 36 ft. @ 0.2 oz/t gold, 0.1 oz/t silver and 0.16% copper



Noranda Surface Sampling 1987

Sample 17333 yielded 3.5 oz/t gold, 2.8 oz/t silver and from a pyritic, pyrrhotitic alteration zone in a mixed lithology breccia from Zone D

Sample 19012 yielded >1% copper and 0.6 oz/t silver from a quartz fracture filling in basalt from Zone B

Sample 19017 yielded >1% copper and 1.5 oz/t silver from a breccia containing pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite from Zone B

Sample 19022 yielded >1% copper and 0.4 oz/t silver from a basalt fragment breccia containing pyrite, chalcopyrite & pyrrhotite from Zone B

Sample 19024 yielded >1% copper and 1.3 oz/t silver from gangue filled fractures in basalt from Zone B

Sample 27583 yielded >1% copper and 1.9 oz/t silver from an alteration zone in a pyritic diorite breccia from Zone C

Sample 27584 yielded >1% copper and 0.4 oz/t silver from pyrite and chalcopyrite bearing quartz veinlets in fractured basalt from Zone D



Noranda Surface Sampling 1988

Sample R-28001 yielded 5.1% copper, 0.05 oz/t gold, 2.22 oz/t silver, from a select outcrop grab of massive sulphide in a basaltic breccia in Zone A

Sample R-28002 yielded 2.2% copper, 0.9 silver from a select outcrop grab of chalcopyrite vein in a basaltic breccia in Zone A

Sample R-28042 yielded 0.4 oz/t gold, 1.0 oz/t silver from a select float grab of sulphidic basalt in Zone A

Sample R-28052 yielded 2.5% copper, 0.6 oz/t silver, from a select matrix only outcrop grab sample from a mixed lithology breccia in Zone A

Sample R-44004 yielded 2.2% copper, 1.0 oz/t silver, from a select outcrop grab sample of a fractured basalt with quartz and sulphides in Zone A

Sample R-43017 yielded 1.9% copper, 0.6 oz/t silver, 0.05 oz/t gold, from a 10 square foot panel sample of sulphidic basaltic breccia in Zone A

Sample R-44028 yielded 3.8% copper, 1.1 oz/t silver from a select matrix only outcrop grab sample from a sulphidic basaltic breccia in Zone A

Sample R-27605 yielded 7.0% copper, 4.4 oz/t silver, 0.3 oz/t gold from a select outcrop grab of a sulphidic mixed lithology breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28625 yielded 4.5% copper, 2.9 oz/t silver, from a select outcrop grab of a sulphidic alteration zone in diorite breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28628 yielded 2.5% copper, 1.9 oz/t silver, 0.1 oz/t gold from a select outcrop grab of a sulphidic alteration zone with quartz veinlets in Zone D

Sample R-28010 yielded 5.7% copper, 4.5 oz/t silver, 0.2 oz/t gold from a select outcrop grab of a sheared, sulphidic basaltic breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28026 yielded 0.3 oz/t gold, from a chip sample from a sheared, quartz and iron oxide rich basalt in Zone D

Sample R-28089 yielded 0.3 oz/t gold, 0.2 oz/t silver from a select outcrop grab of a sulphidic basaltic breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28092 yielded 1.0% copper, 1.0 oz/t silver, 0.1 oz/t gold from a channel sample of an altered, sulphidic shear in basalt breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28098 yielded 1.0% copper, 0.6 oz/t silver, 0.1 oz/t gold from a channel sample of an altered shear zone in basalt breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28014 yielded 2.8% copper, 0.8 oz/t silver, 0.1 oz/t gold from a channel sample of a sulphidic quartz vein in Zone D

Sample R-28122 yielded 0.4 oz/t gold from a channel sample of a basaltic breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28123 yielded 1.4% copper, 1.0 oz/t silver, 0.2 oz/t gold from a channel sample of a basaltic breccia in Zone D

Sample R-28124 yielded 5.9% copper, 3.7 oz/t silver, 0.2 oz/t gold from a channel sample of a massive sulphide pod in a basaltic breccia in Zone D

Sample R-79784 yielded 0.3 oz/t gold, 0.2 oz/t silver from a chip sample of a sulphidic mixed lithology breccia in Zone D

Sample R-79797 yielded 2.8% copper from a sample of a sheared sulphidic quartz vein in basalt in Zone D



Although completed by qualified Geologists and Engineers of their day, historic results were completed prior to NI 43-101.

2023 Exploration

Results by the Company from exploration in the Northwest area of the property in the Fall of 2023 yielded the following results:

#H619230 0.7 oz/t gold, 1.5 oz/t silver, 0.63% copper, 8.11% zinc

#H619231 0.2 oz/t gold, 0.8 oz/t silver, 0.93% copper, 0.42% zinc

#H619232 0.05 oz/t gold, 2.3 oz/t silver, 3.12% copper, 0.27% zinc

#H619241 2.1 oz/t gold, 4.5 oz/t silver, 0.62% copper, 6.76% zinc

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.

Jared Lazerson

CEO

...

X: @NorthBayRes

Facebook: North Bay Resources Inc | Facebook

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.