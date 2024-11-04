عربي


Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 44 2024


11/4/2024 9:16:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 25/10/2024 279,887 557.78 156,114,454
Monday, 28 October 2024 1,700 573.11 974,287
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 1,700 573.80 975,460
Wednesday, 30 October 2024 1,700 568.11 965,787
Thursday, 31 October 2024 1,700 564.90 960,330
Friday, 1 November 2024 1,700 570.09 969,153
In the period 28/10/2024 - 1/11/2024 8,500 570.00 4,845,017
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 1/11/2024 288,387 558.14 160,959,471
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,899,313 treasury shares corresponding to 7.60% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

