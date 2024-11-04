(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for high-resolution, energy-efficient micro displays in AR/VR applications is a key driver for the OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) expansion. Austin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the S&S Insider,“ The OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) Market Size was valued at USD 0.41 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 34.54% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) Market Surges as Demand for High-Resolution AR/VR Displays Expands Across Industries The OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. As these technologies become embedded in sectors like gaming, training, and education, the need for high-quality, immersive displays is rising. OLEDoS offers critical advantages, including superior colour accuracy, high contrast, and rapid response times, enhancing the visual experience. In 2022, the OLEDoS trade value reached USD 32.1 billion, with Vietnam leading exports at USD 22.5 billion (70%), followed by China at $8.61 billion (26.8%), South Korea at $646 million (2.01%), Japan at USD 117 million (0.36%), and Hong Kong at USD 71 million (0.22%). On the import side, China topped at USD 21 billion (65.2%), with Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, and Poland following. The market for OLED micro displays, a key component in XR devices, is forecasted to grow from 1 million units in 2020 to 19 million by 2026, driven by advancements in OLEDoS technology. AI integration further boosts this demand by enhancing interactivity and personalization in AR/VR. With growing applications in healthcare, military training, and beyond, OLEDoS technology is set for substantial growth, fueled by continuous R&D investments aimed at optimizing production and reducing costs.



Sony Corporation (Microdisplays for VR and AR applications)

eMagin Corporation (OLED microdisplays for head-mounted displays)

Kopin Corporation (OLED displays for wearable devices)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (OLEDoS technology for VR and AR headsets)

MicroOLED (High-resolution OLED microdisplays for augmented reality)

Himax Technologies (OLED-on-silicon displays for augmented reality)

Fraunhofer FEP (Research and development of OLED technologies)

BOE Technology Group (OLED displays for various applications)

Panasonic Corporation (Display solutions for AR and VR applications)

Jasper Display Corp. (OLED microdisplays for wearables)

Samsung Display (OLEDoS for mixed reality devices)

Universal Display Corporation (OLED materials and technologies)

Rohm Semiconductor (OLED drivers and components)

Synaptics Incorporated (OLED technology for display solutions)

Sharp Corporation (OLED displays for various applications)

Seiko Epson Corporation (OLED microdisplays for smart glasses)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd . (OLED technology for display applications)

Vuzix Corporation (Smart glasses with OLED technology)

Aledia (3D LED-on-silicon technology for displays) Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (OLED displays for automotive applications) OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.54% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Near-Eye Display, Head-up Display, Others)

. By Display Size (More than 1”, Less than 1”)

. By Vertical (Consumer, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Enterprise, Others) Key Drivers . Surge in Investment for Wearable Technologies Driving OLEDoS Market Growth.

Rising Demand for Large, High-Quality Displays Drives OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) Market Growth in Consumer Electronics and Wearables

In 2023, displays over 1 inch captured around 69% of revenue in the OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) market, driven by the rising demand for immersive AR and VR experiences and the growing popularity of wearable devices like smartwatches and AR glasses. Larger displays provide improved usability with better color accuracy, contrast, and responsiveness, enhancing applications in gaming, media consumption, and interactive technologies. Recent advances in OLEDoS manufacturing and energy efficiency have made it possible to produce these larger displays without compromising quality. As consumer preferences lean towards more capable devices, the market for displays over 1 inch is projected to continue growing, strengthening its influence in the OLEDoS market.

In 2023, the Consumer vertical led the OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) market, accounting for around 55% of revenue. This stronghold is driven by the rising demand for high-quality displays in consumer electronics, where OLEDoS technology offers excellent color accuracy, contrast, and rapid response times. Its integration in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and AR/VR headsets is fueled by consumers' demand for immersive experiences. The expanding use of AR and VR, as well as the popularity of wearable tech like fitness trackers and AR glasses, further support this growth. Enhanced manufacturing and energy-efficient processes also make OLEDoS displays more cost-competitive, reinforcing their appeal in the consumer market.

Market Dynamics and Growth Trajectories in the North American and Asia Pacific OLEDoS Markets

In 2023, North America emerged as a dominant player in the OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) market, accounting for roughly 35% of total revenue. This leadership is largely driven by the region's strong emphasis on technological innovation, with major contributions from leading U.S. and Canadian companies and research institutions. The high demand for advanced consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and AR/VR devices, has pushed manufacturers to integrate OLEDoS technology, enhancing display quality to meet consumer expectations. Additionally, tech giants like Meta and Microsoft are fueling OLEDoS adoption through growing AR and VR applications, leveraging the technology's visual quality for immersive experiences. Collaboration between universities and tech companies continues to foster innovation, reinforcing North America's position in the market. Meanwhile, U.S. investment from startups to tech giants bolsters regional leadership, while Canada's tech hubs contribute to advancements. In Mexico, robust electronic component manufacturing attracts OLEDoS investments, further supporting the region's growth.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing OLEDoS market, driven by high demand for premium consumer electronics in China, Japan, and South Korea. Investments in OLEDoS from companies like Sony and HTC support AR/VR applications, while government and private sector R&D funding in China and South Korea strengthens the region's innovation capabilities. Growing production in China and Taiwan is set to meet the rising demand, positioning Asia Pacific for sustained OLEDoS growth in the years ahead.

On August 12, 2024, Samsung Display (SDC) partnered with Microsoft to develop OLEDoS for Mixed Reality (MR) devices, potentially supplying hundreds of thousands of units by 2026.

On October 10, 2024, Microsoft launched the Windows 11 24H2 update, featuring AI enhancements to boost user experience and productivity.

On May 16, 2024, LG introduced its OLEDoS technology at Display Week, targeting applications like smartwatches and VR headsets to enhance visuals and reduce motion sickness. On August 10, 2024, Apple is exploring new OLED suppliers for a more affordable Vision Pro headset, aiming to diversify its supply chain.

